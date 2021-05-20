Memphis Grizzlies grind out win over San Antonio Spurs to advance in NBA's play-in tournament

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 19: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first half of the play-in tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on May 19, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Grit and Grind is back.

Led by bruising center Jonas Valanciunas and gutsy guard Dillon Brooks, the Memphis Grizzlies moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen defined an era in Grind City. Valanciunas amassed 23 points and 23 rebounds, and Brooks added 24 points in a 100-96 victory against the San Antonio Spurs to open the Western Conference play-in tournament.

The loss eliminates the Spurs from playoff contention for a second straight season. Memphis advanced to face the winner of Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday.

