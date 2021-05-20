Memphis Grizzlies grind out win over San Antonio Spurs to advance in NBA's play-in tournament
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Grit and Grind is back.
Led by bruising center Jonas Valanciunas and gutsy guard Dillon Brooks, the Memphis Grizzlies moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen defined an era in Grind City. Valanciunas amassed 23 points and 23 rebounds, and Brooks added 24 points in a 100-96 victory against the San Antonio Spurs to open the Western Conference play-in tournament.
The loss eliminates the Spurs from playoff contention for a second straight season. Memphis advanced to face the winner of Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday.
Check back soon for more details.
– – – – – – –
is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at or follow him on Twitter!
More from Yahoo Sports: