Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors predictions: Here's who wins Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies face elimination Wednesday in Game 5 at FedExForum (8:30 p.m., TNT). Down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors, can they win or see a special season end?

Ja Morant is out, likely for the rest of the playoffs. Desmond Bane's back has limited him. The Grizzlies nearly overcome that to win Game 4 but poor execution and Stephen Curry thwarted an improbable win. With the series back in Memphis, perhaps the Grizzlies find inspiration for one last strong effort.

Here's what our staff thinks will happen with the season on the line.

Damichael Cole, Grizzlies beat writer

The Grizzlies almost pulled it off in Game 4. Part of it was sound defense, and the rest was Golden State missing shots it often makes. Memphis wins Game 5 with a rebound performance from Dillon Brooks in front of his home crowd, an aggressive Jaren Jackson Jr., and another strong defensive effort.

Evan Barnes, sports reporter

It won't be easy for the Grizzlies in Game 5 with Ja Morant sidelined and Desmond Bane hobbled. But the Warriors haven't shot the ball on short rest as Games 2 and 4 showed. The Grizzlies will be inspired by their crowd and maybe Dillon Brooks redeems himself from Game 4? Maybe De'Anthony Melton/Brandon Clarke find their form? A Grizzlies win absolutely can happen in Game 5 but expect the healthier Warriors to get payback for last year's play-in game and end the Grizzlies' historic, fun season.

Mark Giannotto, columnist

The Grizzlies have defied expectations all season long, so why would it be any different in an elimination game that most believe Golden State will win to close out the series? I think Memphis sends this back to San Francisco with a bounce back Game 5 win powered by its size advantage featuring the resurgence of Steven Adams and a redemptive performance by Dillon Brooks.

