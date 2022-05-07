Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors predictions: Here's who wins Game 3

The Western Conference semifinals shift to San Francisco as the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors face off in Game 3 Saturday at Chase Center (7:30 p.m., ABC).

The Grizzlies have Steven Adams back from health and safety protocols but lose Dillon Brooks due to a one-game suspension for a flagrant foul. The Warriors are back at home with a raucous crowd eager to rally them.

With the series tied at 1-1, can the Grizzlies regain homecourt advantage? They've won twice at Chase Center since last May, but as coach Taylor Jenkins noted Friday, the playoffs are a different challenge.

Here's how we think Game 3 goes:

Damichael Cole, Grizzlies beat reporter

Game 3 will be emotional. It's the first Warriors home game of the series. That will lead to better shooting numbers for Golden State, which will ultimately be the difference. Memphis gets a boost from the return of Steven Adams and gets better in the rebounding department but the combined shooting of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole will be too much firepower.

Evan Barnes, sports writer

Game 3 will be tough without Dillon Brooks for his experience with hostile crowds and his defense. Steven Adams will help the Grizzlies regain the rebounding edge and Ja Morant will score at least 30 points again, but a Warriors scoring avalanche led by Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will be too much to overcome.

Mark Giannotto, columnist

The Grizzlies just need to leave San Francisco with a split and the pressure is on Golden State to respond after Game 2. The return of Steven Adams should help, but I expect the Warriors to hit more shots in front of an emotionally charged home crowd and come away with a win over a Dillon Brooks-less Memphis team. They need this one more than the Grizzlies do.

