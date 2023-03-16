Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane ejected for flagrant foul on Heat's Kevin Love

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was ejected from Wednesday night's game at the Miami Heat after being issued a flagrant-2 foul in the third quarter.

Bane was driving around Kevin Love with 6:44 left in the period when he made contact with Love's groin area trying to get around him. After a replay initiated by the Heat, Bane's common foul was upgraded to a flagrant-2, which carries an automatic ejection.

This is Bane's first career ejection in three seasons. He finished with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting against the Heat.

The Grizzlies trailed 80-66 when Bane left the court. At the time, he and Jaren Jackson Jr. were the only Grizzlies players who scored in double figures.

