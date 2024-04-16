Memphis Grizzlies close 2023-24 season with exit interviews

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After one of the most injury-riddled seasons in NBA history, the Memphis Grizzlies finally put the 2023-24 season in the history books and now turn their attention to getting as healthy as possible in the off-season.

Memphis finished the season 13th in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record and will miss the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

It’s also safe to say that the season wasn’t a complete travesty when the front office realized that the team wouldn’t be in the playoff picture, Grizzlies’ general manager Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins used it as an opportunity to see who would emerge as potential pieces in the rotation next season.

” We wanted to make this stretch matter on court, develop mentally on the court from a competitive standpoint, and transactionally, we wanted to go and see what we could kind of unearth,” said Kleiman.”

After starting the season 6-19, there was still hope after Ja Morant returned after serving a 25-game league-sanctioned suspension. However, hope soon turned into despair after Morant only played nine games before tearing his labrum in his left shoulder.

” Early on it was tough,” said Morant.” It was the first injury that I’ve ever had to put me out for the entire season, So that process was hard but as far as how I am mentally now, I’m just motivated right now. My focus is on getting back to being cleared”.

Kleiman said Morant is healing according to schedule and is expected to resume basketball activities in June or July well before training camp.

