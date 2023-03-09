Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams ruled out for at least another 4 weeks
The avalanche of bad news for the Memphis Grizzlies will not stop.
Against the backdrop of superstar point guard Ja Morant's leave of absence from the team and a season-ending Achilles injury to reserve forward Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies announced on Thursday that starting center Steven Adams will require at least four more weeks of recovery after receiving a stem cell injection in his injured right knee. Adams has not played since straining his PCL against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22.
Check back soon for more details.