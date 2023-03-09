Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams ruled out for at least another 4 weeks

Jan 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) gives direction during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The avalanche of bad news for the Memphis Grizzlies will not stop.

Against the backdrop of superstar point guard Ja Morant's leave of absence from the team and a season-ending Achilles injury to reserve forward Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies announced on Thursday that starting center Steven Adams will require at least four more weeks of recovery after receiving a stem cell injection in his injured right knee. Adams has not played since straining his PCL against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22.

