Memphis Grizzlies have bigger problems than the refs in Minnesota Timberwolves series | Giannotto

MINNEAPOLIS — Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sat down with one objective as Saturday night turned into early Sunday morning inside the Target Center. He was going to blast the refs, and boy did he.

This was calculated. Just not in the way a coach typically reams out the refs in the middle of an NBA playoffs series as competitive as the one Memphis and Minnesota now find themselves in. It certainly wasn't as catchy as David Fizdale's "Take that for data" comment back in 2017.

So let’s start there, because why Jenkins said what he said is far more revealing and interesting than what he actually said after the Timberwolves evened this best-of-seven matchup at two games apiece with a 119-118 win over the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) is blocked by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) from making a three-point field goal during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

MORE: Taylor Jenkins rips officials after Memphis Grizzlies' Game 4 loss to Timberwolves: 'It's embarrassing'

OPINION: Memphis Grizzlies must answer call after Minnesota Timberwolves even series in Game 4

ARENA UPDATE: Mayor Jim Strickland says discussion on a second lease with Grizzlies will stay 'private'

The quotes rightfully received a lot of attention. In calling an officiating crew “arrogant” and “embarrassing,” as Jenkins did, he conceded it was a matter of how much the NBA fines him.

But his intent went beyond what took place in Game 4, when the Grizzlies were forced to play 12 guys in the first quarter because the entire starting lineup got into foul trouble and Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns shot more free throws than he had in more than five years. This wasn't just to prevent it from happening again now that the magical season Memphis put together comes down to winning two of the next three games.

His rant is all anyone talked about afterwards, and that was the point. Because the Grizzlies have bigger problems than the refs in this series.

Just listen to star guard Ja Morant. His words, frankly, are of far more concern than the whistle-fest that frequently turned these first four games into excruciating marathons.

Story continues

“I’m not Ja right now,” Morant said. “I’m not playing above the rim.”

He was then asked if that was in reference to his health, to the knee injury that kept him out three weeks at the end of the regular season, and the quad injury he appeared to suffer in Game 2 after getting kneed by Towns on a screen.

“I’m almost there. Almost,” Morant responded. “It’s not an excuse, though.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) attempts to block him from behind during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

It does, however, help explain why Minnesota has Memphis on its heels. The Timberwolves led for 45 minutes in Game 1, then led for nearly 40 minutes before collapsing in Game 3, and led for another 42 minutes in Game 4.

The Grizzlies could easily be returning to FedExForum for Tuesday’s Game 5 facing a 3-1 hole. They’ve been out-played by Minnesota thus far, and nobody is a bigger culprit than the two players viewed as the faces of this franchise.

Morant is playing tentatively despite a triple-double in Game 3 and a 15-assist performance in Game 4. He's either not attacking the paint or growing easily frustrated when he does. It's making his shaky defense stand out more.

He’s not himself, but the Timberwolves have the personnel and a plan contributing to that. The plan might include the refs, too.

“Every time he gets in the paint, we’re throwing bodies at him and he has to finish over a tall defender, and with contact as well,” Towns said, and doesn’t that sound an awful lot like the technique Target Center security used to tackle another protester that got onto the court Saturday.

“They are as Ja goes,” added Minnesota coach Chris Finch, “and we did a good job of putting our body in his way.”

That distinction, however, applies more to Jaren Jackson Jr. Through four playoff games, Jackson can’t stay on the court long enough to prove it.

This isn't a new flaw. It’s just showing up at the most inopportune time. Same goes for the disappearance of the 3-point shot that made Jackson especially intriguing a couple years ago. It’s neutering the impact he can have when he’s out there. He has 13 points the past two games. He hasn't played more than 27 minutes in any one game.

“He still has a bunch of time to come out and play well,” Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke said. “Jaren knows the player that he is. We all know who he is.”

We don’t really, though. Not in the postseason, at least. That reputation is being formed in real time. It’s hard to believe Memphis will win this series with Morant and Jackson playing like this, with Desmond Bane, Clarke and Tyus Jones as the primary drivers.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) motions after he is fouled during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-118.

The officiating is part of that. There were 33 fouls called on Memphis Saturday, 10 more than Minnesota. The Timberwolves made six more free throws than the Grizzlies attempted (25). The amount of whistles in this series, and in these playoffs, is obscene.

It had largely worked to the Grizzlies’ benefit because of their depth prior to Saturday. In Game 4, it tilted toward Minnesota in a big way.

“I felt like they just want to run the show. They want their name on the TV,” Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks said of the refs, before offering to pay Jenkins’ fine. “Their name’s all over that TV. All three of them.”

But this is about more than a few bad calls. This is about a team being tested like never before, a team that isn’t playing the way it did to earn the No. 2 seed, a team that seems more uncertain of itself than it ever did these past few months. A team that is still in position to win this series despite being nowhere near its best.

“See you in Memphis,” Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson said to Towns as the two New Jersey natives passed by one another outside the locker room, and it’s there inside FedExForum where these Grizzlies will be faced with the most pressure-packed and pivotal basketball game this franchise has played in years.

So Jenkins sat down in front of a microphone, after the roars of “Wolves in six” echoed through Minneapolis, and declared he had “never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.”

Take that for a diversion.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies have bigger problems than the refs in Minnesota series