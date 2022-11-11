Memphis gets 50th home win since 2014, beats Tulsa 26-10

MEMPHIS (AP) Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night.

The victory was Memphis' 50th home win since 2014, joining Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

Howard booted a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter to stake the Tigers to a 10-3 lead and added a 31-yarder as time expired in the first half. He connected from 44-yards out in the final minute of the third quarter and added a 32-yard kick with 32 seconds left in the game.

Memphis fumbled on its first possession and Tulsa turned it into a 24-yard field goal from Zack Long to take a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rolled to 23 straight points and took a 23-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Braylon Braxton got Tulsa in the end zone with a 13-yard pass to Keylon Stokes with under six minutes left in the game.

Henigan was 20 for 34 for 262 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Memphis (5-5, 3-4 American Athletic Association), which managed just 79 yards on 39 carries.

Two quarterbacks were a combined 17-of-37 passing for 176 yards and Tulsa (3-7, 1-5) had just 31 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The game was stopped numerous times because on-field fights and Memphis had a player ejected with 1:16 left in the game after throwing punches at a Tulsa player after a play was blown dead.

