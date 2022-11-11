Memphis G Leaguer accidentally delivers the funniest play of the year

Darnell Cowart posted an assist you don't see every day. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On a seemingly routine play in the G League, Darnell Cowart delivered a moment of accidental genius.

The Memphis Hustle big man posted the most unorthodox of assists on Thursday while facing the Mexico City Capitanes, as an attempted pass collided with an opposing player's head and landed right back in Cowart's hands.

A defender quickly rotated to try to cut off Cowart's intended target, but left the paint wide open for one Damien Jefferson.

Just take a look:

AIN'T NO WAY. ABSOLUTELY NOT.



DID THAT REALLY JUST HAPPEN!? 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/srUl42dHDN — Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) November 11, 2022

Making things even better: That was Cowart's only assist of the game, though the Murray State product also finished with two points and two rebounds in six minutes played.

That easy bucket unfortunately ended up meaning little for the Hustle, who lost 108-93 to the Capitanes. Former No. 3 overall pick and current Capitanes star Jahlil Okafor led the way with 26 points.