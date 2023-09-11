Memphis football's Ryan Silverfield: 'Let's put the city on display' for Navy game

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield had a clear message for people in the Memphis area ahead of Memphis' matchup with Navy on Thursday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

"Let's put the city on display," he said during a news conference Monday. "It's a great night to showcase everything we have, great night to showcase our football stadium, great night to showcase our students, great night to showcase our city. What better way than on national television to sell the city of Memphis, to sell the University of Memphis, to sell these wonderful things?"

Silverfield implored anyone in the area, "even if you're not a Memphis fan" to come to the team's conference opener. Memphis, in addition to trying to build momentum in the stands, is also making a push to ensure its renovation plans for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium go forward on time.

The Tigers (2-0) are coming off a 37-3 win over Arkansas State and have been installed as 16.5-point favorites against the Midshipmen. Navy (1-1) lost to Notre Dame to start its season and then rebounded with a win over Wagner on Saturday.

Playing against the Midshipmen means preparing for the triple-option offense, which is a completely different attack than most other teams. The Tigers also have to do that with less time to prepare because of the short week.

Navy has a new coach in Brian Newberry. Silverfield said he actually coached against Newberry in 2001 and 2002 when he was at Hampden-Sydney College and Newberry was at Washington & Lee University. Newberry had been the defensive coordinator at Navy. He was promoted after Ken Niumatalolo was fired at the end of last season.

Navy altered its offense slightly in its first two games, Silverfield said, and that's changing the way the Tigers are preparing. This should be Memphis' most competitive game so far.

"There's still the triple option elements, for sure," he said. "I mean, that's their bread and butter. But now they've got wrinkles. ... We're gonna have to change up our plan from last season, because it's a different deal."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

