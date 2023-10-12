Memphis football's Ryan Silverfield has a chance vs. Tulane few coaches get | Giannotto

The question was about last year’s Tulane game, about Memphis football falling behind 35-0 in the first half, and Ryan Silverfield answered by invoking the worst coaching decision of this season.

He didn’t mention Miami’s Mario Cristobal by name. But he did equate the feeling of getting blown out by a conference opponent to what happened last Saturday, when Miami elected to not take a knee to run out the clock and instead fumbled to set up Georgia Tech’s last-second, game-winning touchdown.

For a coach who speaks mostly in clichés, who prefaces his coach speak by insisting he’s not using coach speak, this was about as revealing as Silverfield gets – on the cusp of the biggest game of his head coaching career, no less.

“Every coach, anybody who coaches, tells you they haven’t sulked in their own misery is full of crap,” Silverfield said. “We all have.”

But not every coach emerges from that torment.

Not every coach gets the chance Silverfield has this week.

The chance to dig out of the hole he created for himself with back-to-back lackluster seasons.

The chance to start a season listed on national hot seat lists and end it with a conference title – and maybe even a contract extension.

This is what’s on the table when Memphis hosts Tulane on Friday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (6 p.m., ESPN). The winner will be in the driver’s seat in the race to be in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The winner will have a good shot at earning that coveted spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game awarded to the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.

So if the winner is Memphis, it will represent a remarkable turnaround. For Silverfield, in particular.

This is so much more important for him than the 2019 Cotton Bowl because this is a chance to get back there and fulfill the promises he made when he got this job.

This is a chance to show all the skeptics – this columnist included – that Memphis wasn’t simply delaying the inevitable when it chose to stick with Silverfield after last season.

This is a chance for fans to dream again about what’s possible for Memphis football, instead of commiserating about what’s gone wrong with the program.

It’s not some foregone conclusion, of course. Tulane is the favorite – in Friday’s game and in the conference race. Memphis started with a 4-1 record last year, too. It then went 40 days before winning another game. That miserable stretch included a historic blown lead against Houston, a blown 17-0 lead in a four-overtime loss at ECU, that first-half shellacking by Tulane and then a home loss to UCF.

Whatever momentum existed for the program stopped there, replaced by misery. Only now does it seem as if the recovery from those body blows is taking place.

That’s why this remains so delicate. That’s why last week, when Memphis faced a 17-0 deficit to Boise State before mounting a resilient comeback, the calls for Silverfield’s job on social media surfaced once more. He remains in a perilous position, still needing to win back many of the fans who grew apathetic with the product during his tenure.

The university is doing everything it can to drum up interest, to offset the declining attendance figures that accompanied the program's decline the past two years. Silverfield even bought 2,500 tickets for Friday’s game.

He keeps telling us this group is different from its most recent predecessors. The Tigers have already won two close games after losing every close game last year. They currently lead the AAC in scoring and third-down defense. They’ll likely be favored in every game the rest of the way if they just beat Tulane.

“Was our record what we wanted it to be last year? No. But I think our guys came in hungry,” Silverfield said. Tulane was "picked to finish first and we weren’t, and the only way you can get to that is by beating the king and that’s what they are right now.”

In other words, they’ve got a chance. And so does their coach.

