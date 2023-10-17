Memphis football's Andres Fox suspended for 1st half of UAB game following groin punch

Memphis football, in collaboration with the AAC, has suspended defensive lineman Andres Fox for the first half of Saturday's game UAB, an athletic department spokesman said Monday night.

Fox was ejected during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Tulane after he appeared to punch Green Wave lineman Josh Remetich in the groin. He was also assessed a 15-yard flagrant personal foul.

"I'm very, very, very disappointed in the individual that did it," coach Ryan Silverfield said after the game. "He will be handled appropriately. . .There is no room for that in college football. There is no room for that in the Memphis program."

More: Memphis football's margin for error is gone. Here are the best scenarios for the Tigers.

The penalty helped Tulane eat more clock in the fourth quarter of an eventual 31-21 win for the Green Wave.

Fox, a redshirt senior, has made 10 tackles this season as a reserve lineman.

Memphis and UAB will meet Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) in Birmingham.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football's Andres Fox suspended for 1st half of UAB game