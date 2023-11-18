Memphis football's AAC title hopes end after Senior Day loss to SMU

Memphis football was close. Very close.

The Tigers saw their American Athletic Conference title hopes end with Saturday's loss at home against SMU. Memphis overcame a rocky start and was competitive throughout the afternoon, but too many mistakes doomed the Tigers against the Mustangs, who quieted the crowd of 30,313 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a 38-34 win that puts SMU in position to reach the conference title game.

It looked like it might be a long day for Memphis after SMU forced a turnover and scored early in the first quarter to take a quick lead. But Memphis fought back with another impressive performance from Seth Henigan, keeping it close before SMU pulled away late in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers (8-3, 5-2AAC) had a few chances to tie the game late, but a series of penalties doomed a fourth-quarter drive and the Mustangs (9-2, 7-0 AAC) took control down the stretch.

Here are our takeaways from the game.

Memphis' AAC title hopes came to an end

The Tigers had come into Saturday's game on a four-game win streak, but they needed to beat the Mustangs to keep their conference title hopes alive. Memphis won most of its conference games, but the Tigers are now 0-2 against the top teams in the conference after Saturday's loss and the Oct. 13 loss at home against Tulane. Memphis ultimately couldn't overcome those two losses, even as the Tigers still have a shot at a 10-win season with a win next week and a win in the bowl game.

Seth Henigan continued his career-best stretch

Memphis' third-year quarterback has been banged up with an apparent left shoulder injury over the past two games, but that hasn't stopped him from putting together maybe his best stretch as Memphis' signal-caller. He was 18-of-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown in the first half and — as he's done all season — he spread the ball out to a slew of different receivers. He finished with 402 yards and two touchdowns on the day and eclipsed 10,000 passing yards for his career, but it wasn't enough to get the Tigers a win.

Memphis defense came to play early

Memphis had struggled defensively against lesser AAC competition, and SMU came into the game having blown out most of its conference opposition through its dynamic offense. But the Tigers showed up early, bouncing back after they allowed a touchdown on SMU's first drive to make it difficult for the Mustangs throughout the half. Preston Stone was just 3-for-8 in the first half, and the Memphis secondary held up even when he had time to throw in the pocket.

It wasn't the same story in the second half, though, when SMU's offense was more explosive and had more success through the air.

Penalties hurt the Tigers during their comeback attempt

Down by three points midway through the fourth quarter, Memphis moved across midfield and looked to be putting together a promising drive before an illegible man downfield penalty pushed the Tigers behind the sticks. That led to the drive stalling a few plays later. The Tigers then downed Reid Bauer's punt inside the 1-yard-line, but that play was called back for an illegal formation penalty. The redo led to another good punt from Bauer, but a personal foul penalty gave SMU 15 more yards.

SMU put together an impressive scoring drive after that, and the game was all but over.

Next up

Memphis heads to Philadelphia for Friday matchup against Temple in the regular-season finale.

