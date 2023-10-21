How Memphis football wreaked havoc vs. UAB — and saw a glimpse of its potential

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asked Wednesday where his unit needed to improve, Memphis football defensive coordinator Matt Barnes had one thing at the top of his mind.

"You've got to force turnovers," he said. "That to me is the disappointing thing. We need to force more takeaways."

It's a good bet Barnes was smiling by Saturday afternoon. The Tigers' defense overcame a dismal start to force four takeaways that led to 20 points, highlighted by a Malik Feaster interception return for a touchdown that gave Memphis its first lead of an eventual 45-21 win on Saturday at Protective Stadium.

Memphis' defense started with easily its worst stretch of the season. UAB had the ball first and needed only three plays to go 75 yards down the field with a third-string quarterback at the helm. The next time the Blazers got the ball? A 78 yard, six-plus minute drive that ended in another touchdown.

"Defensively, just a porous, awful first half," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. "Missed tackles, missed assignments, bad execution. About as bad as it could've gone for us defensively, in the first half, it did."

UAB coach Trent Dilfer came out with an aggressive game plan, going for two on the Blazers' first two touchdowns and shuffling three different quarterbacks in and out throughout the game. Memphis was clearly caught off guard, especially after UAB starting quarterback Jacob Zeno warmed up but then was ruled out just before kickoff.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-1 AAC) finally did something positive defensively when they came up with a fourth-down stop on the next drive. Then Feaster changed the game.

With the game tied at 14, the fifth-year defensive back undercut a Harrison Barker pass and tipped it straight up in the air. With the intended receiver behind him, he caught the ball and raced 36 yards into the end zone to put Memphis in front for the first time.

"I just was focused on the ball," Feaster said.

The whole defense was focused on the ball after that. The game was tied at 21 at halftime, but Simeon Blair intercepted a Landry Lyddy pass and took it inside the UAB 10-yard-line early in the third quarter. The Tigers scored on the next play.

It didn't get any better for the Blazers offense after that. The next three drives were a three-and-out, lost fumble and another interception.

"I just feel like we didn't come out there with the right amount of energy, even though later on in the game we started to pick it on up," Blair said. "In the second half, I feel like we really showed who we were as a defense. When everybody is playing for one another. Everybody was playing together, doing their job."

Saturday's game was a kind of role reversal from Memphis' other games this season. The offense has been the unit that's struggled with slow starts, but quarterback Seth Henigan (159 yards, 2 TDs) and running back Blake Watson (125 yards, TD) kept the Tigers in the game while the defense looked out of sorts. The offense did not turn the ball over at all on Saturday. Once the defense turned it around, the Blazers (2-6, 1-3) were no match for the Tigers.

The 24-0 second half showed how dynamic Memphis can be when everything is clicking. But those moments have been few and far between this season. If the Tigers can put everything together for four quarters, week after week, they've still got a shot at reeling off wins and competing for a conference title.

"Found a way," Silverfield said. "That's the story of this game."

