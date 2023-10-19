Memphis football vs UAB: Score prediction, scouting report for rivalry game

A week after a dispiriting loss at home to Tulane, Memphis football heads to Birmingham to restart a rivalry on Saturday.

The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 AAC) will meet the Blazers (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Protective Stadium. It's the first "Battle for the Bones" game since 2012.

Memphis will travel with the 94-pound trophy but also with its conference title hopes, which are seemingly still alive. The Tigers need to reel off wins in succession.

Here's your primer for the matchup.

What's the story with the trophy?

The "Battle for the Bones" trophy was created in 2006 to help bring a football component to what was then a basketball rivalry between Memphis and UAB.

The Tigers and Blazers met every year from 1999 to 2012, but the rivalry was discontinued when Memphis left for the AAC in 2013. The two schools are finally back in the same conference this year, so the game is back on.

And Memphis, by virtue of winning the last game in 2012, has been holding on to the trophy for the last 11 years. Before that, though, UAB seemingly always had Memphis' number and has a 10-5 advantage all-time.

"The only one that matters to me is that last one," UAB first-year coach Trent Dilfer said Monday. "That's a chip on our shoulder."

Oh, and one more thing — the barbecue contest that traditionally accompanies the game is also returning. It starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday, and winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. (sauce) and 2 p.m. (ribs). The prize for first place? $2,000.

UAB has struggled but the Blazers put up points

UAB lost 41-20 last week to UTSA. But the Blazers' offense went wild a week earlier, when UAB earned a 56-35 win over South Florida.

Quarterback Jacob Zeno is fifth in the country in completion percentage, completing 74 percent of his pass attempts. Zeno, a Baylor transfer, has thrown for 1,905 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with six interceptions.

But the defense has been another story. UAB has the worst defense in the AAC, allowing 36.6 points per game. The Blazers are also 112th in the country in yards allowed, giving up 428.4 yards per game.

The challenge for Memphis? Winning on the road.

If the Tigers are going to compete for a conference title, they'll need to do it by winning consistently on the road. Four of their final six games are away from the Bluff City.

That's been an issue under coach Ryan Silverfield. Memphis is 4-12 on the road since 2020, including 1-1 so far this year (a win at Arkansas State and a loss against Missouri in St. Louis). Memphis has never played at Protective Stadium, which opened in 2021.

UAB is 2-1 so far this season at home.

Memphis score prediction vs UAB

Memphis 45, UAB 35. It's a high-scoring rivalry game, but Memphis' defense comes up with a few more stops than UAB's defense and helps Memphis retain the trophy.

