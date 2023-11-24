Memphis football vs. Temple: Score updates in regular-season finale

The stakes might not be sky-high anymore, but Memphis football has one more game to finish off the 2023 regular season.

The Tigers (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) travel to Philadelphia for a Black Friday meeting with Temple (3-8, 1-6). Memphis was eliminated from AAC title game contention with last week's loss to SMU, so this game shouldn't have a major effect on the Tigers' bowl destination.

But Memphis still has a chance at a 10-win season with a win against Temple and a win in the bowl game. That's the motivation for the Tigers in this game as they try to bounce back from last week's deflating loss and score a win on the road.

The Owls have the worst record in the AAC, but Memphis has lost its last three games against the Owls in Philadelphia.

Memphis vs. Temple game time, TV channel, betting odds

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN; Fubo TV (free trial)

LINE: Memphis -11.5

