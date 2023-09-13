Memphis football vs. Navy: Score prediction, scouting report in ESPN Thursday night game

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield is understandably not thrilled about this week's schedule.

Having to play on a short week is always difficult, but having to do it against Navy and its triple-option offense? A little tougher. The Tigers turn around from their 37-3 win over Arkansas State on Saturday in Jonesboro to face Navy on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis has played in two uncompetitive games so far this season and is a significant favorite against the Midshipmen (1-1). But Thursday is another opportunity for the Tigers (2-0) to build momentum before they embark on a three-game stretch against Missouri, Boise State and Tulane.

Here's your primer on the matchup.

Navy triple-option ... with a twist

The service academies have long been known for running the triple-option style offense, a very specific run-first offense that usually doesn't include many passes. But Navy fired Ken Niumatalolo after last season and installed Brian Newberry, who had been the defense coordinator, as his successor.

Memphis coaches said they've seen changes to the offense under Newberry, which means there's yet another wrinkle to prepare when playing Navy. Quarterback Tai Lavatai attempted 13 passes in Saturday's 24-0 win over Wagner, completing eight for 161 yards and a touchdown.

He also rushed 16 times for 65 yards. As a team, the Midshipmen ran the ball 44 times for 245 yards. Silverfield has repeatedly talked about Memphis' depth this season, and that'll be a major factor Thursday (especially on the defensive line).

Defensive coordinator Matt Barnes is in his second season with the Tigers and saw the Navy offense last season in Annapolis, so there's some familiarity. That game ended in a 37-13 blowout win for Memphis.

How will the Memphis defense respond to tougher opposition?

Triple-option or not, Navy will present the toughest challenge so far this season for the Tigers defense. It's a unit that has passed both of its tests with flying colors this season. Memphis is second in the country in yards allowed, behind only Army.

Takeaways could be key in Thursday's matchup. Memphis forced four against Arkansas State, including a DJ Bell interception returned for a touchdown that pretty much put the game out of reach. And it hasn't been just one player standing out — Memphis' depth has shown out across the two games.

ETSU transfer Chandler Martin is the leading tackler, while Campbellsville transfer DeAgo Brumfield had five pass breakups against Arkansas State. They've fit into a defense that includes key returners in Jaylon Allen and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku as well as Arkansas transfer and team captain Simeon Blair.

Memphis has had Navy's number under Ryan Silverfield

The Tigers and Midshipmen have met each of the last eight years, with Memphis up 5-3. But the Tigers have also won the last four meetings, including last year's win in Annapolis. The last Navy win came in 2018.

Navy is in a transition year after firing Ken Niumatalolo, and the season started off with a rough 42-3 loss to Notre Dame in Ireland. Still, Thursday will be the first AAC game of the season, and it's imperative that the Tigers get off to a strong start in conference play.

With a weeknight game on ESPN, Silverfield implored fans from around the area to pack Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and create a big-time homefield advantage.

"It's a great night to showcase everything we have, great night to showcase our football stadium, great night to showcase our students, great night to showcase our city," Silverfield said Monday. "What better way than on national television to sell the city of Memphis, to sell the University of Memphis, to sell these wonderful things?"

The attendance for the opener against Bethune-Cookman was 26,632. What will it be on Thursday?

Prediction

Memphis 31, Navy 7: The Tigers defense shuts down the triple-option attack, and the offense does enough to pull away in the first half. Memphis cruises to a third-straight win.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football score prediction vs Navy in Thursday night ESPN game