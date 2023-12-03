Memphis football vs. Iowa State in 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

Memphis football's AutoZone Liberty Bowl opponent will be familiar to at least one Tigers player.

Wide receiver Joe Scates started his career at Iowa State and played three seasons before transferring to Memphis. Now, he'll get a chance to face off against his former team when Memphis (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) faces the Cyclones (7-5, 6-3) in the hometown Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 29 (2:30 p.m., ESPN).

So, what might Scates tell his teammates and coaches about Iowa State? Here's a quick primer, including our quick-hit score prediction:

Iowa State is bowling again

The Cyclones have had an up-and-down season and have alternated between wins and losses for their last five games. They're coming of a 42-35 win over Kansas State in the last game of the regular season. The 7-5 record this season is a significant improvement after last year's 4-8 mark.

A familiar face?

Matt Campbell has been the Cyclones' coach since 2016. That means he was the coach when Memphis and Iowa State met in the 2017 Liberty Bowl, the last time these two teams played and the last time either of them featured in the Liberty Bowl.

The Cyclones won that game 21-20 thanks to 142 receiving yards from Allen Lazard, so Memphis will be looking for a bit of revenge later this month.

How the Cyclones have won this year

They've done it with defense. Iowa State has the second worst offense in the Big 12 in terms of yards per game, but that's offset with the second best defense in the conference. Offensively, quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 2,674 yards and had two receivers — Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel — who finished in the top 10 in the Big 12 in receiving yards.

Memphis vs. Iowa State score prediction in 2023 Liberty Bowl

Iowa State 42, Memphis 38. It's a shootout, because it always is when the Tigers are involved. But the Cyclones edge it out.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis vs. Iowa State prediction in 2023 Liberty Bowl: Here's who wins