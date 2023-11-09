Memphis football vs. Charlotte: Score prediction, scouting report for AAC Week 11 game

It's another must-win game for Memphis football.

The Tigers (7-2, 4-1 AAC) are still in the thick of the hunt for the conference title game, but they need to win out to make sure they still have a shot at getting there. Next up is a game Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+) at Charlotte (3-6, 2-3).

The 49ers have had an up-and-down season under first-year coach Biff Poggi, but they're coming off an overtime win over Tulsa last Saturday. Memphis is on a three-game win streak after Saturday's 59-50 win over South Florida.

Here's your primer for Saturday's matchup at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Who is going to play quarterback for Memphis?

There was a bit of a hazy cloud over Memphis' win last weekend. Quarterback Seth Henigan left the game with an apparent arm injury and his immediate future is unclear.

Coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday that Henigan was "day to day" but also would be back "sooner than later." Backup Tevin Carter came in and threw an 85-yard touchdown to Roc Taylor on his first pass.

Henigan returned on the next drive but then took himself out of the game, and Carter came back in.

If Henigan can't play, Carter — a Memphis native and PURE Academy graduate — would be in line to make his first career start. The redshirt freshman had not gotten significant playing time before Saturday.

Who is going to play quarterback for Charlotte?

The 49ers have used multiple quarterbacks. Trexler Ivey played most of the game last Saturday and threw for 277 yards and a touchdown.

But Poggi used three quarterbacks in the loss to Florida Atlantic a week before that. Ivey threw 15 passes, Jalon Jones threw 14 and Dom Shoffner threw six.

Memphis has already played against three quarterbacks in one game this season. Against UAB, coach Trent Dilfer shuffled through three different signal-callers. The Tigers were caught off guard for the first half before they regrouped defensively.

More: Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield updates injured quarterback Seth Henigan's status

Charlotte's coach Biff Poggi has an unusual background

Charlotte made a pretty unconventional hire in Poggi, who had been the associate head coach at Michigan. Before that, he had a long career as a high school coach and as a businessman in the Maryland area.

Poggi made headlines at AAC media day when he was only asked three questions by the media and then lashed out.

“That’s it? Three questions?” Poggi asked. “Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last, that’s all that you think of us … So, we get that message. Thank you.”

He then slapped the podium and walked off.

But Charlotte has done better than expected. While the headlines have been about Poggi's cutoff shorts, the team has actually shown signs of improvement from last year's 3-9 season. They have 23 transfers from Power 5 schools and have shuffled through different players. Before the Tulsa game, Poggi announced that he suspended "various players" who did not travel to the game because of conduct issues.

Memphis score prediction vs Charlotte

Memphis 31, Charlotte 28. This has the makings of a trap game. Memphis needs to win to set up an SMU game with major implications next week, but the Tigers could be caught off guard here. It's close, but Memphis finds a way.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis score prediction vs Charlotte: College football Week 11