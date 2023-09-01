Memphis football vs. Bethune-Cookman: Score prediction, scouting report

The wait is finally over.

Memphis football kicks off its 2023 season against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (6 p.m., ESPN+). It'll be a much different start than in 2022, when the Tigers opened on the road at Mississippi State.

The Wildcats are a program in the midst of change, starting with a new head coach in Raymond Woodie Jr. An FCS team competing in the SWAC, it went 2-9 in 2022.

Here's your primer on Bethune-Cookman and Saturday's matchup.

New coach, but not without controversy

Woodie was hired by Bethune-Cookman in February. But the school's coaching search had been in the national news for months because it initially tried to hire former Baltimore Ravens safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed. That situation went downhill quickly.

The school said in December that it had reached an agreement in principle to hire Reed as the next head coach. But he posted a profanity-laced video a few weeks later on social media that criticized Bethune-Cookman and its facilities. Reed apologized for the video, but the school later decided not to ratify his contract as coach.

The school moved on and hired Woodie, a Bethune-Cookman alum who had been an assistant at Florida Atlantic for three seasons.

Saturday will mark Woodie's debut as a head coach.

How is Memphis preparing?

Tigers coaches have said all week that it has been a challenge preparing for a team with lots of unknowns, starting with the new coaching staff and a roster that only recently was finalized. Without an indication of which players will be out on the field, Memphis has been watching film of the Bethune-Cookman coaches' past jobs to see what kind of schemes they might see.

"We're trying to figure out and find as much information as we can on these guys," coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "It's very limited. And that's why we're going to have to come out and execute at a high level ourselves. There's going to be something that's going to show up, it may be the very first play, it may be an onside kick by them on the opening kickoff, there's going to be something by them that we're not expecting."

The Wildcats did have two players named to the preseason all-SWAC team — cornerback Omari Hill-Robinson and kick returner Darnell Deas.

Tigers will have chance to resolve 'or' marks on depth chart

Memphis released its initial depth chart earlier this week, and it was littered with "or" at key positions. Defensive coordinator Matt Barnes said Wednesday that the depth chart was "written in watercolor," meaning it will be subject to change based on early season performances.

Though the opener might not be an especially competitive game, it'll be the first opportunity for the Tigers' coaching staff to evaluate players in a real game environment. It's also likely we'll see plenty of rotation on both sides of the ball.

A few positions with "or" on the depth chart, and where we'll probably see plenty of rotation? Running back, defensive tackle and cornerback. Whether the game is close, keep an eye on players at those positions who might be competing for playing time moving forward.

Prediction

Memphis 52, Bethune-Cookman 3.

The Wildcats have a lot to figure out. They opened last season with a 57-point loss at Miami against the Hurricanes, and this game should go similarly. The Tigers roll to a victory and have a chance for rotation throughout the game.

