Memphis football starting guard Jonah Gambill out injured for North Texas game

Memphis football starting left guard Jonah Gambill will not play in Saturday's game at North Texas, a team spokesman said Saturday.

Gambill left last week's win over UAB with what coach Ryan Silverfield called a "lower body injury." It wasn't clear what Gambill's timetable for a return would be.

Gambill is a redshirt junior from Cartersville, Georgia. He started 11 games in 2022 and has started every game so far this season.

More: How Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan's family shaped his past and future

Redshirt sophomore Royce White is listed as Gambill's backup on the depth chart. Memphis has been relatively healthy on the offensive line so far this season.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) are on the road against the Mean Green (3-4, 2-2). The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. from DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football starting guard Jonah Gambill out for North Texas game