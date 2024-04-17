Memphis football spring transfer tracker: Who is leaving, joining via portal

It's that time of year again — the college football transfer portal is open for business.

The spring transfer window started Tuesday and will go until April 30. Like all schools, Memphis football will both lose and gain players during this window. A few players announced their intentions to enter the portal ahead of spring ball, while others entered the portal the first day it was open.

The Tigers already brought in plenty of transfers during the winter portal window, but spring will be a chance for coaches to evaluate team needs after spring practices.

Follow along for a tracker of everyone that's come and gone during the spring portal window.

Who is leaving?

Defensive back DeAgo Brumfield

Brumfield was a major success story for the Tigers in 2023, starting 12 of 13 games at cornerback after transferring from NAIA-level Campbellsville. He enters the portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

Running back Jay Ducker

Ducker was Memphis' leading rusher in 2022 but played a smaller role in 2023 and was behind Mario Anderson, Sutton Smith and Brandon Thomas in the spring running back rotation. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Defensive back Maurice Hampton

Hampton came to Memphis from LSU but did not play in 2023. The Memphis native has played football and baseball at the college level. He entered the portal on Tuesday, according to 247Sports.

