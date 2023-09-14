Memphis football score updates vs. Navy in Week 3 AAC opener

Memphis football returns home to face Navy in a prime-time matchup Thursday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers (2-0) will look to keep building momentum and score a third straight win as conference play kicks off. The Midshipmen (1-1) started their season with a blowout loss to Notre Dame before rebounding with a win over Wagner.

Memphis has beaten Navy each of the past four seasons.

Memphis' Demeer Blankumsee (0) runs in for a touchdown during the game between the University of Memphis and Bethune-Cookman University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Memphis game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Navy

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

LINE: Memphis -14

Memphis football score updates vs. Navy

