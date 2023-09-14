Memphis football score updates vs. Navy in Week 3 AAC opener
Memphis football returns home to face Navy in a prime-time matchup Thursday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
The Tigers (2-0) will look to keep building momentum and score a third straight win as conference play kicks off. The Midshipmen (1-1) started their season with a blowout loss to Notre Dame before rebounding with a win over Wagner.
Memphis has beaten Navy each of the past four seasons.
Memphis game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Navy
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
LINE: Memphis -14
