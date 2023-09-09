Memphis football score updates vs. Arkansas State in Week 2 road test

Memphis football will be on the road Saturday to take on Arkansas State in a nonconference game at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time. The Tigers (1-0) are big favorites to score another win after easily dispatching Bethune-Cookman, 56-14, in the season opener. Arkansas State (0-1) lost 73-0 at Oklahoma last weekend.

The two schools have a longstanding rivalry and have played 61 times. Memphis has won the past four meetings.

Memphis game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Arkansas State

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV/STREAMING: ESPN+

LINE: Memphis -21.5

Memphis football score updates vs. Arkansas State

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis score updates vs. Arkansas State football in Week 2