Memphis football score updates vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2023 season opener

Memphis football will kick off its 2023 season on Saturday against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tigers are big favorites and are expected to score a victory in Week 1 against the Wildcats, who went 2-9 last season and have a new coach coming into 2023.

Still, Saturday will be the first opportunity for Memphis coaches to see all their new players in action, with transfers expected to debut across the board. Seth Henigan will be the Tigers quarterback for the third-straight season.

This is a pivotal season for Memphis in the new-look AAC.

Memphis game time, TV channel vs. Bethune-Cookman

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: It is not being aired, ESPN APP

Memphis football score updates vs. Bethune-Cookman

Check back for score updates as Memphis football faces Bethune-Cookman at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

