Memphis football score updates vs. North Texas in Seth Henigan's homecoming game

Jonah Dylan, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·1 min read

Memphis football heads on the road for the second straight week.

The Tigers can become bowl-eligible if they score a win, but they've got loftier goals. For a shot at the American Athletic Conference title game, it means they'll likely have to win the rest of the way. That starts with the Mean Green.

North Texas (3-4, 2-2 AAC) is coming off a loss to Tulane, while the Tigers (5-2, 2-1 AAC) are coming off a win over UAB.

Follow along for live score updates.

Memphis game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. North Texas

KICKOFF: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

LINE: Memphis -7.5

Memphis football score updates vs. North Texas

