Memphis football score updates vs. SMU in AAC game Week 12
Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield always says the next game is the most important one.
But Saturday's game against SMU is more than just the next one — it's a chance for the Tigers (8-2, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) to score a season-defining win against a team going in with an undefeated conference record.
SMU (8-2, 6-0) is heading to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as a significant favorite, but Memphis almost exclusively has been in close games this season.
The winner will have a good shot at reaching the conference title game, while the loser likely will be eliminated.
Follow along for live updates.
Memphis game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. SMU
KICKOFF: 11 a.m.
LINE: SMU -8.5
