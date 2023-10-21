Memphis football score updates vs. UAB in 'Battle for the Bones' rivalry game

The "Battle for the Bones" rivalry is restarted on Saturday as Memphis football travels to Birmingham to face UAB at Protective Stadium.

The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 AAC) are coming off a loss to Tulane, while the Blazers (2-5, 1-2 AAC) are coming off a loss to UTSA.

Memphis is hoping to right the ship after missing an opportunity to move into first place in the conference a week ago. UAB is hoping to fight back toward bowl eligibility.

Follow along for live updates.

Memphis game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. UAB

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

LINE: Memphis -6.5

Memphis football score updates vs. UAB

