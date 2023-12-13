Memphis football schedule 2024: AAC announces Tigers' conference opponents

Memphis football knows its 2024 opponents.

The American Athletic Conference on Wednesday announced its scheduling model for 2024. That model had to be updated because Army is joining the conference and SMU is leaving, but Memphis will not play against the Black Knights in 2024.

Memphis home AAC opponents in 2024

UAB

Charlotte

North Texas

Rice

Memphis away AAC opponents in 2024

Navy

South Florida

UTSA

Tulane

The dates and times of conference games will be announced in February. In non-conference play, the Tigers will host North Alabama, Troy and Middle Tennessee and will play at Florida State.

Memphis' four home conference opponents are all teams that joined the AAC this season. The Tigers played at Charlotte, North Texas and UAB in 2023 and won all of those games.

Memphis also hosted Navy, South Florida and Tulane, losing to the Green Wave but beating the Midshipmen and the Bulls.

Aside from SMU, which will play in the ACC next season, Tulane and UTSA were the two teams that finished above the Tigers in the conference standings. So the road schedule figures to be more challenging than the home one, especially with the trip to Tallahassee in non-conference play.

Memphis (9-3, 6-2 AAC) will face Iowa State (7-5, 6-3) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29.

