Memphis football, Ryan Silverfield playing 'our Super Bowl' in opener vs Bethune-Cookman

Ryan Silverfield had a clear message for Memphis football fans going into the season opener.

"I think you're going to see explosiveness," the Tigers coach said Monday. "And that's one of those things, I'll be the first to admit we have not been as explosive as we want to be. That doesn't just mean 70 yard touchdown passes, that doesn't just mean long runs, we've got playmakers at all three phases. Offense, defense and special teams. And I think that explosiveness is something the fans will be able to see, and we're going to put it on full display on Saturday."

The Tigers greet Bethune-Cookman on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and Silverfield said fans can expect to see a specific brand of "explosive" football in the game and throughout the season.

What that actually looks like on the field remains to be seen. Silverfield said Monday he's continuing to open up the playbook for junior Seth Henigan, who enters his third season as the starting quarterback. The Tigers have a slew of new weapons for Henigan, from wide receiver to tight end to running back.

"I think we're going to go back out there and people are going to say, 'That's Memphis football,' " Silverfield said. "That's what people are going to be excited to see.'"

And that mindset translates across offense, defense and special teams, Silverfield said, adding that more depth in key positions could allow coaches to try more things on both sides of the ball.

Silverfield said fans can expect to see a rotation on Saturday, as the Tigers continue to figure out their pecking order at a few positions.

Last season, Memphis opened on the road at Mississippi State. This season, it's a meeting with FCS-level Bethune-Cookman, which went 2-9 last season and has a new coach in Raymond Woodie. But Silverfield said the Tigers are preparing the exact same way.

"This is our Super Bowl," Silverfield said. "This is the most important game of the season right now."

