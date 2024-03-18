Memphis football, Ryan Silverfield 'getting really close' on contract extension, AD says

The University of Memphis and football coach Ryan Silverfield are "getting really close" on a contract extension, athletic director Laird Veatch said Monday.

"We are getting really close," Veatch told reporters. "We've essentially agreed to all the terms, so now it's in the final development of contract language. Feel good about where we're at, anticipate that being announced soon."

Silverfield has been Memphis' coach since 2019, when he took over for Mike Norvell after Norvell left for Florida State. He coached in the Cotton Bowl that season and has been the Tigers' coach for the next four seasons. He has two years remaining on his current contract.

He's compiled a 31-19 record. The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season in which they beat Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and are among the favorites to earn the Group of Five's spot in the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.

Silverfield was the offensive line coach and assistant head coach at Memphis before he was elevated to head coach. Before that, he was with the Detroit Lions and Arizona State and also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Memphis will kick off spring practices Tuesday ahead of the spring game on April 20.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis, football coach Ryan Silverfield nearing contract extension