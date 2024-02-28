Memphis football running backs coach Sean Dawkins leaving for Cincinnati | Source

Memphis football running backs coach Sean Dawkins is leaving for the same position at Cincinnati, a source confirmed to the Commercial Appeal on Wednesday.

The source spoke to The CA on condition of anonymity because the news has not been announced.

Dawkins had been the Tigers' RB coach since 2022. The former Troy running back helped Memphis drastically improve its rushing attack in 2023, as Blake Watson rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also helped recruit South Carolina transfer running back Mario Anderson, who is expected to play a major role in 2024.

His departure means coach Ryan Silverfield has another spot to fill on his coaching staff with less than a month before spring practices. The Tigers kick off practice next month with the spring game on April 20.

This is the first staff departure on the offensive side this offseason. Silverfield has already filled vacancies at defensive coordinator (promoting linebackers coach Jordon Hankins), defensive line (Lou Esposito) and cornerbacks (Reggie Howard, while also promoting Charles Clark to deputy head coach).

It figures to be an enticing job. Memphis has been known as a "RBU" of sorts for the NFL running backs it has produced in recent years, headlined by Tony Pollard, Kenneth Gainwell and Antonio Gibson.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Sean Dawkins leaving Memphis football RB coach job for Cincinnati