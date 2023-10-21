Memphis football running back Blake Watson available for Saturday game at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Memphis running back Blake Watson is uniform and available for Saturday's game at UAB.

Watson went through pregame warmups with the first team.

Watson, the Tigers' leading rusher, did not play in the second half of last week's loss to Tulane. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said after the game that Watson was "a little bit chipped up."

"Blake may have been a little bit chipped up," Silverfield said. "Sometimes you get a feel, you look at your guy and say, 'OK, do we need to make a sub here?' I don't think it mattered who our running back was. We were pretty ineffective."

Silverfield said at his Monday press conference that Watson was "day to day" ahead of Saturday's game.

Watson, a transfer from Old Dominion, has rushed for 468 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had just five carries for 13 yards against the Green Wave.

Memphis (4-2, 1-1 AAC) is hoping to bounce back from last week's loss with a win Saturday against the Blazers (2-5, 1-2 AAC). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

