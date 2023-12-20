Memphis football recruiting class 2024: Meet Tigers' early signees

Memphis football's 2024 roster will look a lot different by the end of the day.

Wednesday is the beginning of early signing day, meaning recruits for the 2024 season can officially sign for the first time. The Tigers already have more than a dozen commits expected to sign on Wednesday.

Coach Ryan Silverfield has not relied on many true freshman in recent seasons, but the program has developed a solid track record for developing players. This class will no doubt be amended by transfers, but Wednesday will be a chance to see some of the talent the Tigers have on the horizon.

And there are plenty of needs. Memphis is hoping to reload on the offensive line and set itself up for future success at skill positions. On defense, the Tigers could use help in the secondary and on the defensive line.

Follow along for live updates all day.

Live updates from Memphis football early signing day

