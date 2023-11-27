Memphis football quarterback Tevin Carter announces intention to transfer

Memphis football quarterback Tevin Carter intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Monday morning.

Carter, a redshirt freshman, served as the backup quarterback for the Tigers this season. He played sparingly behind starter Seth Henigan but had a key moment late in the season.

When Henigan left the game against South Florida with an injury, Carter came in and threw an 85-yard touchdown pass to Roc Taylor on the first play. Carter also finished that game and helped Memphis to a 59-50 win.

"I do not take this decision lightly as I have so much love and respect for the team and the city of Memphis, but I am excited and ready to embrace new opportunities God has given me to step into the next chapter of my career," Carter wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Memphis native played high school football for PURE Youth Academy.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis quarterback Tevin Carter announces intention to transfer