Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan starts vs. Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan started Saturday's game at Charlotte.

Coach Ryan Silverfield had said Monday and throughout the week that Henigan was "day to day." Memphis does not release injury reports.

Henigan was injured during last Saturday's win over South Florida. He was tackled on a scramble and stayed down after the play, eventually walking off the field with what appeared to be a left arm injury.

He eventually walked off the field. Tevin Carter, a redshirt freshman, came in for the next play and immediately threw an 85-yard touchdown pass to Roc Taylor.

Henigan came back into the game the next time Memphis got the ball, but the Tigers went three-and-out. He was replaced by Carter for the rest of the game. Silverfield said postgame that Henigan had pulled himself out of the game.

"Injuries are part of the game of football," Silverfield said Monday. "You're in it long enough, you see it happen. Some that are, they go back in the game a few plays later, some are season-ending and some are career-ending. I think Seth will be back sooner than later, I don't know when. But he's a tough young man that's going to give everything he has."

Before the injury, Henigan played maybe his best game with the Tigers. He threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score against the Bulls. That was a week after he led a last-minute touchdown drive against North Texas to salvage Memphis' chances at reaching the American Athletic Conference title game.

