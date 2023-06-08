Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan named Manning Passing Academy camp counselor

The Manning Passing Academy named Memphis football junior quarterback Seth Henigan as a camp counselor this week. The camp will be held June 22-25 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Henigan, who’s been the Tigers starting quarterback since he was a freshman, started all 13 games this past season. Henigan also received the MVP honors of the First Responder Bowl.

MEMPHIS FOOTBALL: How Tennessee football transfer Cameron Miller was recruited to Memphis by Ryan Silverfield

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Henigan threw for 3,559 yards and 22 touchdowns as sophomore in 2022.

The Manning Passing Academy helps mentor rising high school football players. In addition, these players will gain knowledge from practice, film sessions and lectures. Top college players from around the country are invited as counselors.

Though Eli and Payton Manning were legendary quarterbacks, the camp isn’t limited to one position. According to the site, in order to create more well-rounded players, the camp is open to wide receivers, running backs and tight ends.

Advertisement

The camp was originally founded in 1996 by Archie Manning at Tulane. Around 1,200 high school players participate in the camp.

As part of the camp’s festivities, the college quarterbacks will participate in an open-to-the-public event that will demonstrate their abilities and skills.

Reach sports writer Jerry Jiang at JJiang@gannett.com or on Twitter @j_jiang30.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football: Seth Henigan named Manning Passing Academy counselor