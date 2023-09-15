Memphis football overcomes shaky performance to beat Navy and remain unbeaten

Win today, look good tomorrow.

Memphis football lived by that on Thursday night, when the Tigers struggled throughout the game but held off a spirited Navy performance to grind out a 28-24 victory in front of 25,551 fans at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis (3-0, 1-0 AAC) forced a three-and-out to start the game and responded with a 13-play touchdown drive. But Navy immediately tied the game when Alex Tecza took an option pitch and raced around the Memphis defense for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Midshipmen (1-2, 0-1 AAC) followed that up with another impressive touchdown drive to take the a 14-7 lead. That was the first time the Tigers had trailed all season.

Memphis punted and Navy was driving again, but a botched exchange on a handoff led to a turnover, and the Tigers suddenly had the ball in plus-territory. But the drive went backwards and ended in another punt.

The Tigers' defense cthen ame up with a stop on a fourth-and-one to give Memphis the ball back with a chance to score just before halftime.

It was a back-and-forth game through most of the second half, but Memphis pulled away thanks to a 69-yard dash by running back Blake Watson that led to a Seth Henigan rushing touchdown.

Watson raced down the sideline for another 69-yard run in the fourth quarter, but he fumbled on the next play to give the ball back to the Midshipmen.

There was a collective sigh of relief throughout the stadium, though, as Navy quarterback Blake Horvath fumbled on the ensuing possession and the Tigers ran out the clock. But then Henigan threw an interception, and the Midshipmen got it back with a chance to go down the field and win the game.

Navy drove down the field but a fourth-down conversion ended inches short of the line to gain, and the Tigers escaped.

Memphis survived

It was an ugly performance, especially since the Tigers came in as nearly a two-touchdown favorite and had been dominant over the first two weeks of the season.

But Navy made Memphis earn every bit of the win in its conference opener, troubling the Tigers' defense with their triple-option attack throughout the game.

Memphis ultimately had just enough to eke out a win heading into the most difficult three-game stretch of the schedule. The Tigers will face Missouri, Boise State and Tulane in their next three games. That's a stretch that will likely define their season, and they're going into it undefeated.

Tigers defense tested for the first time this season

Navy's first drive was a three-and-out, and it seemed like the Tigers would cruise to a win. But Navy fullback Alex Tecza rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on the next Navy play, which represented the first touchdown scored against the Memphis defense this season. The Midshipmen continued to move the ball with ease throughout the first half.

Memphis had entered the game second in the country in yards allowed and was the only FBS defense that had not allowed a touchdown. But that changed quickly with Tecza's run, as the Tigers faced a higher level of competition than Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas State had offered.



The running game struggled again — until it didn't

Tigers fans hoped after Week 1 that this team would have better luck on the ground than in year's past, but that momentum came to a halt in Week 2 at Arkansas State. It was more of the same against Navy, with holes blocked up and running yards hard to come by. Blake Watson continued to lead the rushing attack, but he didn't have much room to operate. Memphis had its best offensive drive of the half in the two-minute drill, when they operated quickly and only attempted passes.

Watson sparked the offense with a dynamic 69-yard carry late in the third quarter. He burst through a hole, evaded multiple defenders and then dragged a few more all the way inside the 10, setting up a Henigan touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he ripped off another 69-yard run to get the Tigers to the 1-yard-line, but a fumble on the next play wiped it out.

Watson finished with 169 yards on 10 carries.

Seth Henigan stepped up... again

For the second-straight week, Memphis had to lean on its third-year quarterback as the run game failed to get anything going consistently. And he delivered, completing 23-of-35 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. Henigan took a big hit and had his head slammed against the ground early in the third quarter, but he missed only one play. He converted a 3rd-and-short with a quarterback sneak on his first play back, then engineered a touchdown drive that he capped off with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

He rushed for another touchdown but also threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter.

Missouri is up next

Memphis faces by far its biggest test of the season a week from Saturday in St. Louis against Missouri. It's been a slow ramp-up for Memphis, starting with Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas State before the meeting with Navy. But Missouri represents a completely different kind of challenge — an SEC team in what will be a hostile environment. Memphis has a couple extra days to prepare after playing Thursday. It's a chance for the Tigers to quickly bounce back from what was an underwhelming performance against the Midshipmen.

