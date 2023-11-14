Memphis football OC Tim Cramsey named a nominee for Broyles Award

Memphis football offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey is a nominee for a prestigious award.

Cramsey on Tuesday was named one of 57 nominees for the Broyles Award, the award given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Other nominees from the American Athletic Conference are North Texas special teams coach Drew Svoboda, Rice offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo, Memphis defensive coordinator Scott Symons, UTSA defensive coordinator Jess Loepp, Tulane defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and UAB offensive coordinator Alex Mortenson.

Cramsey is in his second year as Memphis' offensive coordinator. The Tigers are ninth in scoring offense this season, averaging 39.7 points per game this season.

Cramsey and Symons will go head to head this weekend when SMU visits Memphis. The Tigers (8-2, 5-1 AAC) and Mustangs (8-2, 6-0) will face off in a de facto AAC title game eliminator on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

