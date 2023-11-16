How Memphis football made it to season-deciding game vs SMU with a rocky 4-game win streak

Seth Henigan, Memphis football's third-year quarterback, knows what it's like to play in a big game.

Henigan starred at Denton Ryan High School and played in a state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He's remembering that feeling this week, as he and his team prepare to play SMU.

"Kind of reminds me of a Texas high school football playoff game," Henigan said. "It's coming down to the wire for the conference championship and stuff like that. So just taking things day by day and understanding the importance of this game but also understanding it's another football game and we've played football the last 10 weeks."

The Tigers have been building toward this game since they lost to Tulane on Oct. 13. That meant Memphis' margin for error was gone, and the Tigers knew from that point they'd have to win out if they wanted to have a shot at reaching the American Athletic Conference title game.

It hasn't been pretty, but the Tigers have done it — they're on a four-game win streak with legitimate stakes heading into the matchup on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Win, and Memphis (8-2, 5-1) has a good shot at reaching the title game. Lose, and it's over.

For SMU (8-2, 6-0) the situation is similar. The Mustangs can all but guarantee a spot in the title game with a win, but would be basically done with a loss. Because they're leaving the conference for the ACC after this season, this is their last dance in the AAC title race.

"They're sound, they're athletic, they're big, they're playing with a whole lot of confidence right now," Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes said. "They don't have a true weakness. The work's going to be cut out for us."

It's been a different kind of season for SMU. The Mustangs suffered two rough non-conference losses to TCU and Oklahoma, but they've been the most dominant team in the AAC. Though they haven't played any of the top teams in the conference, the Mustangs have won all but one conference game by 18 or more points.

Memphis, meanwhile, looked lost for the first half against 3-7 UAB, blew a 24-point lead and needed a last-minute touchdown drive to beat 3-7 North Texas, allowed 50 points against 5-5 South Florida and then needed overtime to beat 3-7 Charlotte.

None of that really matters this week, though, because the Tigers have set themselves up for probably the biggest game they've played under Ryan Silverfield, who is in his fourth season as coach.

That was the conversation before the Tulane game, but that was more of a hypothetical based on how the rest of the season would go. Memphis knows exactly what the stakes are against SMU.

It's also by far the latest point in the season that the Tigers have been in the AAC title conversation since Silverfield took over. It's also senior day, the last chance for fans to support this Memphis team and the bizarre and sometimes dizzying journey everyone associated with the team has been on.

"They've got a very, very, very talented team," Silverfield said. "But so do we."

