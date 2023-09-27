Memphis football legend DeAngelo Williams urges fans to support team: 'We could be great'

Memphis football legend DeAngelo Williams remembers what it was like before the Tigers were a perennial bowl threat.

Specifically, the 2002 season.

"We started from players calling season ticket holders to get them to renew their season tickets," he said in an interview with the Commercial Appeal. "We were calling our fans, like, 'We know you're a season ticket holder. We hope you renew your season tickets. You know, we're excited about the season.' We were all in there making those phone calls."

But the 2003 Memphis team changed that, going 9-4 and earning a bowl berth for the first time in 32 years. That team will be honored on Saturday during Memphis' game against Boise State (3 p.m., ESPN2) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

As the 2003 team had more and more success, attendance rose. This season, attendance has been a hot topic as Memphis lobbies for a Power-conference bid and tries to build more interest in the program. But Williams said he hopes fans will come out to more games this season.

"I do know this," he said. "I do know that if you really support the university and their initiatives and you've seen the turnaround and you've seen where we come from to where we are now, just that history all in itself should have you sitting in the stands cheering on your Tigers."

Williams is one of the most accomplished players in college football history. He's No. 6 all-time in career rushing yards with 6,026 and set an NCAA record of 34 games with 100 or more rushing yards. He went on to play 11 years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023, becoming the first Tigers player to earn that honor. Williams remains a die-hard supporter of the Memphis program.

"It doesn't matter if the team is 16-0 or 0-16, that's my team," he said. "I don't care who the coach is. I care how he performs. But I don't care who the coach is. I just want the kids to graduate. I want the kids to have fun. And more importantly, I want the coach to be one of those coaches that's a stand-up guy to look up to, because that's the type of coach I had (in former Memphis coach Tommy West)."

BRACING FOR BOISE: Ryan Silverfield: Memphis football ready for 'heck of a challenge' against Boise State

But Williams also wants fans to support the team, especially when the Tigers are having success. Against the shifting ecosystem of conference realignment, he wants fans to focus on the positives they have.

"Let's just say conference realignment, we go and we play another fan base and we sell out the game," he said. "Well, if that fan base is 75% of the stadium? You didn't sell out that stadium. They did. So I just don't understand that, 'Hey, let's get in a better conference so we can play better teams and be great.' We could be great in the conference that we're in."

