Memphis football will lean on Charlie Sepeda for success in 2023

The Memphis football team's most successful season in head coach David Jurado's five seasons at the helm was 2022.

The Cyclones equaled their entire win total for the 2019-21 seasons with a 5-6 mark and a playoff appearance. It was certainly a season they could hang their hats on.

Repeating that success in 2023 will be a challenge.

The Cyclones return four starters on offense and three on defense, losing 14 letterman while returning six. Those losses include standout defensive tackle Brandon Pierson, who is now playing for Wayland Baptist University in Plainview.

In order to try and replicate the success of last year, Memphis will look to lean on its most experienced and productive returner in Charlie Sepeda.

Sepeda is the Cyclones' leading returning rusher (598 yards, five touchdowns), receiver (15 catches 218 yards) and tackler (91).

"Charlie's been a good player for us and he's the glue on both sides of the ball," Jurado said. "He's got a good knack for the ball on defense and he runs hard on offense. He just runs hard so we've got a great backbone."

Running mates

The offense will run through Sepeda, but Jurado believes that quarterback Isaiah Martinez will be a major factor in moving the ball, as well. In six starts last season, the junior threw for 619 yards and six touchdowns in 62 attempts.

"We're going to ask a lot of him," Jurado said of Martinez. "He's gained some weight and had a great offseason so we're going to expect him and Charlie to be a two-man threat."

The duo will also be counted on to lead the defensive charge, as well.

Martinez hauled in an interception, while 35 of Sepeda's tackles were solo stops last season. They'll join up with Michael Thomas (53 tackles, 3.5 sacks) in the fall.

"Big Mike is going to have to pick up a lot of defenders," Jurado said. "We had Brandon Pierson across from him and that young man was a stellar talent who a lot of teams game planned towards. Now, Mike is going to have a big target on his back. He's going to have to step up and we're excited with that young man. He's had two years under his belt and he's going to have to be the big dog holding the line down as a junior."

Jurado added that running back Adrian Flores, linebacker Coby Atilano, lineman Eli Martin and athlete Gavyn Coulter will have increased roles in the fall.

Next man up

The Cyclones will be young, consisting of two seniors and three juniors. As such, the sophomore class will be expected to grow up fast before beginning District 2-2A Division II competition.

Wellington is a perennial state title contender, Clarendon has tradition and Wheeler returns almost its entire team to provide some difficult in earning a top seed for the postseason.

While Clarendon has to replace Jmaury Davis, who is competing with the Texas Tech football team, the Broncos always find a way. The final two spots in the district should come down to Memphis, Wheeler and Quanah.

"Our numbers are small right now," Jurado said. "This is one of the smallest teams in terms of numbers I've ever had. If we can just stick together and finish the season having each others backs and being there for one another that will be a win. I really do think that we can make the playoffs, but with or without that I think growing with one another and adapting will be our key. As long as we stick together as a family I'll be excited for these young men."

MEMPHIS CYCLONES

Head coach: David Jurado

2022 record: 5-6 overall, 2-3 in district

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 5-2

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Top returners: Charlie Sepeda, Isaiah Martinez, Alan Villa-Gallegos, Michael Thomas, Gavyn Coulter, Adrian Flores

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25: at Dimmitt, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1: at Electra, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Ralls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: OPEN

Sept. 22: at Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: OPEN

Oct. 6: at Quanah, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: vs. Wellington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs. Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Shamrock, 7 p.m.

