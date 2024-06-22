Memphis football lands commitment from 4-star QB recruit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers’ 2025 recruiting class has gotten stronger following the commitment of four-star Georgia quarterback, Antwann Hill Jr.

He is the highest-rated quarterback to ever commit to Memphis.

Hill announced on Saturday that he was committing to the Tigers over Power Five programs like Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

“I’m heading to Memphis because of the opportunity to get on the field earlier is just a big reason for me,” Hill told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “The relationships with (head) coach (Ryan) Silverfield and (Tim) Ramsey, from the time they came down and met me to now, it’s just been an incredible recruiting process with them. They really did a great job and will continue to do so.”

Hill took his official visit to Memphis on June 7 and described the experience as “eye-opening.”

“It was an eye-opening experience because it just made me really see their vision,” Hill told 247Sports “I can really change the program and just be different from everyone else.”

As a junior last fall, Hill led Houston County to a 9-3 record and to the second round of Georgia’s Class 6A playoffs.

During that season, he threw for 2,372 yards, 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, Hill had a four-star grade of 91, which made him the No. 174 overall player of the 2025 class, the No. 27 player out of the state of Georgia and the No. 12 quarterback nationally.

Hill is the Tigers’ seventh commitment in the 2025 class and first four-star recruit.

