Memphis football hiring Ohio DC Spence Nowinsky as defensive line coach | Reports

Memphis football is hiring Ohio's Spence Nowinsky to fill the vacancy left by Lou Esposito's departure, according to multiple reports.

Esposito was hired in January as defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator but left last week for the defensive line coach job at Michigan.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said Tuesday night that he was "not going to be in a rush" to replace Esposito, but Nowinsky is reportedly the choice. He's currently the defensive coordinator at Ohio and was previously the DC at Illinois State. He's been the defensive coordinator at Ohio since 2022.

It's a similar hire to Esposito in the sense that Esposito was also leaving a MAC school (Western Michigan) where he had been defensive coordinator. Nowinsky's hiring would fill out the Tigers' coaching staff with a few weeks left in spring practices.

Wednesday's news is just the latest in a busy week around the program. Silverfield's new contract was announced on Tuesday, and it's a five-year deal that will run through 2028 and could be extended based on incentives.

The Tigers will hold their spring game on April 20 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

