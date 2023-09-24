Memphis football hangs around but can't pull off the upset against Missouri in St. Louis

ST LOUIS — It just wasn't meant to be.

Memphis football hung with Missouri for the entirety of the game, but in the end just didn't have enough to pull off the upset over an SEC team. Missouri star receiver Luther Burden III ran all over Memphis, quarterback Brady Cook shook off last week's injury with 341 yards and two touchdowns, and Missouri held on for a 34-27 win on Saturday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Memphis started with the ball and punted, and it only took Missouri three plays to open the scoring. Brady Cook connected with Marquis Johnson for a 76-yard touchdown to put Missouri ahead early.

The blue-and-gray Tigers answered with a scoring drive of their own, driving down to Missouri territory before the drive stalled. With Memphis' top two kickers (Seth Morgan and Tristian Vandenberg) ruled out due to injury, backup punter Tanner Gillis made a 43-yard field goal to put his team on the board.

Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku forced a fumble by Missouri running back Cody Schrader deep in Missouri territory right after the field goal. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield elected to go for it on fourth down for the second time in the game, and it paid off — quarterback Seth Henigan floated a pass to Joe Scates in the corner of the end zone that gave Memphis the lead.

Missouri fought back with a long drive that ended in a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Nate Peat, and the black-and-gold Tigers were back in front. Missouri added a field goal before halftime to extend the lead to 17-10.

Both teams punted to start the second half. But after a blown assignment led to a 56-yard reception for Luther, Cook connected with Theo Wease Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown that gave Missouri a two-possession lead.

Memphis fought back again, putting together a solid drive offensively for the first time on the night. Henigan found running back Blake Watson in the flat on a third down, and Watson broke a tackle to take it in for a 12-yard score.

The two teams traded points throughout the second half, but Missouri held on to the ball after Memphis' last score and ran out the clock.

Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Luther Burden III ran wild

Missouri's superstar wide receiver was as good as advertised, gashing Memphis' secondary repeatedly to the tune of 10 catches for 177 yards. Burden found space throughout Memphis' zone and he was evasive, racking up 65 yards after the catch in just the first half. Memphis knew coming in that stopping Burden would be a key to winning the game. But that's much easier said than done, and nothing defensive coordinator Matt Barnes tried against him really worked. Burden was injured and left the game after the 56-yard catch in the third quarter, but returned later in the game.

Memphis' offense took too long to get going

Memphis scored early in the game off a Missouri turnover, but the offense struggled for most of the first half. Memphis' next four real drives ended with three punts and an interception, and Missouri had already built a lead by the time Memphis put together a scoring drive in the third quarter. Memphis had chances to get back in the game. The fourth-down stop to open the fourth quarter was a key missed opportunity, and the offense just couldn't string together enough plays to make the game competitive after that. Henigan finished with 316 yards and three touchdowns to go with the two interceptions.

Tanner Gillis fills in admirably

Memphis was dealt a blow before kickoff when both starting kickers — Seth Morgan and Tristian Vandenberg — were ruled out because of injuries. But backup punter Tanner Gillis stepped in and hit a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter. He was perfect in the game on field goals and extra points. It wasn't immediately clear what the status of Morgan and Vandenberg would be moving forward, but Gillis stepped and played as well as could be expected on Saturday. Gillis also handled kickoffs and made the tackle on the kickoff coming out of halftime.

Memphis fought back after a rough start

The beginning of the game almost started in the worst possible way — a Missouri onside kick that was recovered but called back because of an offside. But Memphis punted to start the game, and Missouri answered with a quick 76-yard touchdown. It looked for a minute like Missouri, with all the momentum, would pull away from there. But Memphis scored on its next drive and quickly forced a turnover to set up a touchdown, giving the road team a lead in the first quarter. Every time Missouri looked like it would pull away, Memphis fought back, and the game was competitive until the end.

Memphis finishes non-conference play against Boise State

Memphis is 3-1, about where most people expected at this point in the season. The Tigers return home for a game against Boise State next Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Broncos are 2-2 and beat San Diego State on Friday night. Next Saturday's game is a chance for Memphis to pick up momentum going into conference play. AAC play resumes when Tulane visits Memphis on Oct. 13, and the Tigers will look to rebound from Saturday's loss quickly.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis hangs around, but can't pull the upset against Missouri