Memphis football was good enough to beat UAB. Maybe that's enough in new AAC | Giannotto

They were the first to raise the Battle of the Bones trophy over their heads, and Memphis kicker Tanner Gillis staggered just a bit under the weight of this 94-pound bronzed rack of ribs. Offensive lineman Jacob Likes saw it happening, saw Gillis and defensive captain Jaylon Allen struggling to carry the reward from Memphis football’s 45-21 win over UAB, and came running in to help.

Well, sort of.

He grabbed the trophy, announced “I got it,” and then groaned.

“That was way heavier than I thought it was,” Likes said.

The celebration didn’t look quite right for Memphis – an appropriate ending to a game that didn’t look or feel quite right for a while. But the Tigers got it right enough at the right times, and in this iteration of the American Athletic Conference, that’s going to be good enough to win a bunch of games.

Whether that will wind up being good enough for you is as meaningful as anything that’s going to be determined this season.

Memphis (5-2, 2-1) has only won five of its first seven games in a season eight times over the past 45 years, but six of those instances have occurred since 2015.

It’s a reflection both of the resurgence the program enjoyed over the past decade and a schedule no longer littered with regional SEC opponents. So it’s especially relevant starting this season, with the AAC weaker than it has ever been.

To what standard should these Tigers be held? What they’ve traditionally been or what they’ve been lately? What’s it going to take for this program to move the needle again?

These were the questions that lingered in the wake of that missed opportunity to recapture some momentum against Tulane a week ago, and still linger after the ebbs and flows Memphis endured in Birmingham on Saturday. They are questions the entire fanbase will grapple with in the coming weeks, when the Tigers face three more games just like the one they played Saturday – games in which a win won’t convince the doubters and a loss will immediately lead to scrutiny.

But at least Memphis won’t go 40 days without a win like it did last year after a 4-1 start.

Instead, the Tigers gave coach Ryan Silverfield his first AAC road win outside of Annapolis, Maryland, with a first half that suggested this team is bound to stumble a couple more times this season and a second half with enough promise to consider this year can still be different, just like Silverfield insisted all along.

“We finally settled down,” Silverfield said postgame.

But what version of Memphis ultimately prevails?

The team UAB doubled up in yardage while playing three quarterbacks before halftime – none of whom Memphis prepared to face (and none it could apparently stop). The team that entered halftime tied at 21 only because UAB coach Trent Dilfer’s relentless aggression worked to his team’s detriment and a fortunate interception return for a touchdown by Memphis cornerback Malik Feaster that could have been called pass interference.

Or the team that forced three turnovers in the second half, held UAB to 49 yards of offense after halftime and iced the game away with a soul-sucking 53-yard touchdown drive that ate up 9:28 of the fourth quarter. That last feat might be the most impressive Memphis has pulled off through seven games.

None of the 15 plays went for more than seven yards. No completion from quarterback Seth Henigan was needed. But nobody on UAB could stop it. There’s no doubt this was Silverfield’s vision when he took over the program four years ago. There’s just no way to know yet if it was anything more than one moment in one game.

“Really, it was just a mentality thing,” Likes said. “We just came into the locker room and it was like, ‘Hey, we know we can handle these guys. We know what they’re doing. We know what we got to do to beat that.’ ”

BACK STORY: Why Memphis is heading to UAB with a 94-pound rack of ribs and 25 years of history

He just didn’t know about the trophy. Or what it meant when he and fifth-year defensive lineman Jaylen Joiner were designated as the leaders who would carry that trophy off the field.

They ended up lugging it from midfield all the way to the Tigers’ locker room, a distance Likes estimated to be about 225 yards.

“I’ll tell you, my back was sore,” he said. “But hey, Battle of the Bones, it’s good to have it back.”

Even if it didn’t look quite right, it still got there.

