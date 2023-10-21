Memphis football forces 4 turnovers, overwhelms UAB in second half for rivalry game win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It started about as ugly as it could, but Memphis football got what it came for on the road.

UAB (2-6, 1-3 AAC) scored on three plays less than a minute into the game with three different quarterbacks. But Memphis (5-2, 2-1) used a series of well-timed takeaways to wrestle control of the game away from the Blazers in an eventual 45-21 win on Saturday in front of 20,269 fans at Protective Stadium.

UAB coach Trent Dilfer mixed-and-matched quarterbacks throughout the game, and the Memphis defense had no answers early. A Malik Feaster interception returned for a touchdown gave the Tigers some momentum in the first half, but UAB kept moving the ball and the game was tied at halftime.

The Memphis defense was sturdier in the second half, using a 17-0 third quarter to take full control of the game and ensure the Tigers left Birmingham with the "Battle for the Bones" trophy they'd came with.

Here are our takeaways from the game.

The start of the game was a disaster for Memphis

UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno was ruled out just before the game, and UAB started with third-string QB Harrison Barker at the controls. The Blazers won the toss but decided to receive, and it paid off almost immediately. Barker moved the Blazers down the field and into the end zone in just three plays, culminating in a 32-yard Tehjuan Palmer touchdown reception. The Tigers allowed another touchdown on the next drive.

Slow starts have been a problem for the Memphis offense this season, but the roles were reversed on Saturday as the offense kept the Tigers in it.

Blake Watson was back to his usual self

Watson only had five carries for 13 yards last week against Tulane, and coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday he was "day to day" with an injury. But Watson played against UAB and showed no signs that he was hampered by an injury, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown.

He ran for 49 yards to set the Tigers up for a touchdown on the first drive of the game. He also caught three passes for 15 yards. Brandon Thomas and Sutton Smith played sparingly, but Watson was again the bell-cow running back for Memphis' offense.

Turnovers changed the game

Memphis coaches have talked all season about the importance of winning the turnover battle. The Tigers did that on Saturday, coming up with big defensive plays at key points in the game. First, Feaster tipped a pass and then intercepted it and took it back for a 36-yard TD that gave Memphis its first lead of the game.

In the early second half, Simeon Blair got his first career interception and took the return back inside the 10-yard line to set up another Tigers touchdown. Blair was a part of another takeaway with a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Memphis won the turnover battle 4-0.

Seth Henigan did what he needed to

Henigan didn't have a game that jumps off the stat sheet, but the quarterback did not turn the ball over and made plays when he needed to. He finished 19-of-28 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns and managed the game throughout. Even when Memphis' defense was struggling, the offense scored consistently to keep the Tigers in the game.

Henigan spread the ball around to seven different receivers. Koby Drake had a career-high six catches for 51 yards, and Brendan Doyle had his first catch of the season for a seven-yard touchdown.

Next up?

The Tigers will travel to Denton, Texas, to take on North Texas.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

