Memphis football 'didn't point fingers' after starting with two three-and-outs vs Arkansas State

Memphis football offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey liked how the Tigers responded after a tough start against Arkansas State.

The Tigers (2-0) opened with a pair of three-and-outs, but then turned the game around quickly. Memphis won 37-3.

"The thing I liked is that we stuck together, stayed together, didn't point fingers, gathered on the sidelines and talked about it," Cramsey said Tuesday. "And then the next five drives we went field goal, missed field goal, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown and got the game out of reach with the way our defense is playing."

Starting faster is a key on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) against Navy (1-1), Cramsey said.

While quarterback Seth Henigan played well — throwing for two scores and rushing for another — Memphis struggled in the run game. The Tigers averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, and that number was slightly inflated by fourth quarter stats when the game was well out of reach. Coach Ryan Silverfield referred to the short-yardage run game as "terrible" after the game.

"We've just got to do a better job of scheming it up, we've got to do a better job of getting hats on hats, we've got to do a better job at making guys miss," Cramsey said. "It's not one thing, but we've got to be able to do a better job of that. And it starts with myself to get a better scheme. And then it starts with them to execute and then it goes from there. But we've got to do a better job of that."

On the other side of the ball, Memphis has been elite. The Tigers are second in the country in yards allowed through two games. The defense has allowed only three points over those two games, with Bethune-Cookman's 14 points coming off of offensive turnovers.

Memphis forced four turnovers against the Red Wolves, something that had been a key emphasis throughout the offseason.

"We celebrate all victories," defensive coordinator Matt Barnes said. "We know it's a team effort, the interceptions come from pressure from the D line and disguise from everybody and fumbles can come from anyone. And so we're certainly pleased and we hope there's more to come."

That defense now has a quick turnaround against the Midshipmen and their triple-option attack. Playing against Navy means preparing for a completely different scheme than most other teams, and that task doesn't get any easier on a short week.

Navy has a new coach in Brian Newberry, and Barnes said there are some differences in their offense from last season when the Tigers cruised to a 37-13 win.

"They have some differences, but the core I think is the same," Barnes said. "We're very familiar with all the formations, all the motions, all the shifts. We practiced a lot of that, but it's just tough for us on a short week to change how much we do."

