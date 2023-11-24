Memphis football cruises to Black Friday win over Temple, preserves shot at 10-win season

PHILADELPHIA — Memphis football made it look easy.

The Tigers have made a habit of finding themselves in close games, even against weaker opposition. But Memphis didn't have any issues Friday, cruising past lowly Temple 45-21 in front of a sleepy Lincoln Financial Field crowd.

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) got it going almost immediately when Seth Henigan hit Joe Scates for a 52-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. The Memphis offense had no problems keeping the train on the tracks after that, putting up 28 points in the first half to pull away from the Owls (3-9, 1-7).

The defense was a little shaky, again struggling to defend the run but coming up with six fourth-down stops to end Temple drives and keep control of the game. It amounted to a stress-free win for Memphis, which has enjoyed few this season.

Here are our takeaways from the win.

Memphis finishes the regular season with a win

The Tigers suffered a deflating loss a week ago when their conference title hopes ended with a loss at home to SMU. They bounced back Friday, even though it was against the team with the worst record in the AAC. The Tigers were up to the task even with the muted atmosphere in Philadelphia, and they still have a shot at a 10-win season.

It was another strong performance for Seth Henigan

Even as he has battled through an apparent left arm injury for the past few games, Henigan has been playing at an elite level for the Tigers. He'll finish the regular season as the AAC leader in passing yards after he threw for 250 in Saturday's win. He connected with Scates for the touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage and was in control throughout the game, finishing with four touchdowns and one interception. He also became Memphis' all-time leader in completions during the game and is primed to break almost all the other school passing records next season.

Memphis' rush defense struggled again

The Tigers have had trouble stopping the run all season and especially in the final stretch of the season. A couple of weeks ago, Charlotte running back Hahsaun Wilson entered the game with one career carry for four yards and then rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers. On Friday, Temple running back Darvon Hubbard rushed for a career-high 95 yards and a touchdown. Hubbard scored a 49-yard rushing touchdown on Temple's first drive and had success throughout the game, finishing with an average of 9.5 yards per carry.

Blake Watson crossed the 1,000 yard threshold

Memphis went all of last season without a 100-yard rusher in a game and without consistency at the running back position. Watson solved that this year, establishing himself as the bell-cow running back for the Tigers and bringing stability to the rushing attack. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the third quarter and finished with 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 100 yards four times this season and had 169 yards against both Navy and North Texas.

Memphis linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku celebrates after a big play.

Next up

The Tigers will learn their bowl game destination Dec. 3.

