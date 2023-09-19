Memphis football coaches, players as motivated as ever for meeting with Missouri

Memphis football coaches and players have made it clear throughout the season that they don't take any opponent lightly. Coach Ryan Silverfield said before the first game against Bethune-Cookman that "this is our Super Bowl."

But it's safe to say there's a little extra motivation going into the matchup with Missouri (3-0) in St. Louis on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPNU).

"Obviously it's an opportunity as a Group of Five program to put on for who we are and show that we're just as good as teams in the Power Five and the SEC," quarterback Seth Henigan said Tuesday. "It'll be a good atmosphere in St. Louis. And that's all you can ask for as a competitor, as a football player, is the opportunity to prove yourself against a Power Five team and an opportunity to play in front of a great atmosphere."

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said they're preparing like it's a normal game, but said he knows there's a little something extra because of the step-up in competition and because Missouri recruits from the same area that Memphis (3-0) does.

But that's just part of the pregame noise.

"Just like any game you play, that's gonna be the build up to it, and then once that ball gets kicked off, it's still 10 yards for a first down, you cross that goal line you get six points for it," Cramsey said. "It's still the same game you play every single day of your life."

Missouri is undefeated and is coming off a 30-27 win over then-No. 15 Kansas State. That win came on a 61-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis as time expired, a kick that brought thousands of fans rushing on to the field to celebrate.

Memphis is coming off a 28-24 win over Navy that came down to the final seconds. The Memphis defense faced adversity for the first time this season, but came up with a key fourth down stop to end the game late in the fourth quarter.

Defensive coordinator Matt Barnes said he hopes his unit can build off of the performance against Navy.

"We knew we weren't going to go the whole season without letting up a touchdown," he said. "We certainly didn't execute the way we wanted to, particularly in the first half. But defense won the game in the fourth quarter. So we're very pleased with the way we played down the stretch. We knuckled up when we had to knuckle up."

